Police: Mail thief targeted Ole Miss off-campus student housing complex

OXFORD, Miss. — A 24-year-old was arrested last week after police say he was stealing Ole Miss students’ mail living at a specific off-campus housing complex.

Devin Rogers’ crime spree began on December 29, officers with the Oxford Police Department said. On that day, he entered the mail room at the Flatts at South Campus on Old Taylor Road and started going through mail. While inside, he even reached through a mail slot and took two Apple iPad Pros.

A month later, police said security cameras were rolling as Rogers returned. Again, he pried open several mailboxes belonging to residents and stole their mail. He then returned the next day to complete his work.

On January 31, Oxford police set up a lookout for their suspect and caught him in the act, they said.

Rogers was arrested and charged with commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and felony malicious mischief.