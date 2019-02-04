× Police: Gang member arrested after threats recorded on deputy’s body camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A self-confessed Gangster Disciple was arrested after he allegedly made threats to shoot up a woman’s house right in front of a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to authorities, deputies were working a case in the 800 block of Brandywine Boulevard Sunday morning when a driver pulled up to the scene and began yelling at a woman. “B**** I am a G.D. and I’m going to get my G.D. gang members and we are coming back to the house and shoot this mother****** up today,” he reportedly stated.

He then started driving “irrationally” down the road, swerving the car from side to side. The action and threats sent sent several family members running into the house, police said. There were several children on the scene at the time as well.

Unbeknownst to the driver, a deputy was standing in the road and was recording on his body camera. That officer then got into his patrol car and sent out an alert for the vehicle after the driver sped off.

That driver was later identified as Steven Crawford. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, violation of financial law, reckless driving, and violation of vehicle registration law.