MPD: Officer injured while chasing suspects on I-55, two suspects at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 is closed in both directions near I-240 after a wreck Monday that injured a Memphis police officer.

MPD said the officer was chasing the suspects after responding to an aggravated assault call at Belmar and Wynton.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge. They wrecked the vehicle at I-55 and Third.

It is not believed the officer was seriously injured.

One male suspect has been detained. Two are still at large.

TDOT video from the scene showed a van sitting amid mangled guardrails.

Police said the shooting victim from the scene at Belmar and Wynton was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is a developing story.