Man accused of holding two people against their will, trying to kill one of them

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Mid-South man was taken into custody after a violent incident in which police say he held two people against their will and tried to kill one of them.

The incident happened Friday in the 2500 block of Prince Rupert.

According to police, Archie Barber came home that day to find his girlfriend with another man. The male victim ran into the bathroom and Barber followed, causing a fight that the woman tried to break up. Instead of defusing the situation, the actions made Barber turn his attention on the woman and that’s when he allegedly threw her on the bed and strangled her.

After being pulled off of her, the victims said Barber went out to his car, got a gun and fired a shot. He then walked up to the male victim -who was trying to leave – and forced him at gunpoint back inside his home. He fired one shot before walking up to the male victim, placing the gun near his ear and firing again.

Both victims were being held against their will inside the home when officers arrived.

Barber was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm and attempted second-degree murder.