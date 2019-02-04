Live at 9: Memphis City Council, court reporter classes & Brian ‘Breeze’ Cayolle

Memphis City Council Interview

The Memphis City Council made history last month by appointing three new members that, for the first time, gave the governing body a majority of African American representatives. And, not only that, but now the council also has four African American women as members.

Southwest’s court reporter classes

The state of Tennessee is in serious need of court reporters and now Southwest Tennessee Community College is about to become only the second school in the state to get students on the fast-track to a new career. Later this month, they’ll offer classes to get you certified in a matter of weeks.

Music with Brian “Breeze” Cayolle

This New Orleans native has performed with many of the greatest artists of our time, including some of the legends from his hometown.

Brian “Breeze” Cayolle brings some of that New Orleans flavor to our studio.