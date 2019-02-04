× Desoto County deputy resigns after DUI arrest

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A deputy with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office has resigned from his position just days after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

Lt. Steve Palmer with the department told WREG Blake Channell was arrested Jan. 31 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County near Hattiesburg. He was charged with DUI and obstructing a roadway.

The 28-year-old resigned the very next day.

The sheriff’s department said Channell had been employed by them for less than a year when he resigned.