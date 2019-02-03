× Woman steals from Walgreens, throws stolen items at police officer as she runs away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Sunday after she threw stolen items at an officer and escaped in an awaiting vehicle, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, an officer was entering Walgreens in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Sunday morning when Latara Wilson, 26, ran past him with stolen items.

Wilson then threw the items at the officer during a foot pursuit before getting in the backseat of a dark blue 2016 Chrysler.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Keyunna Otis. As the vehicle was driving off, a man identified as Tracy Woodall also got in the backseat.

Police say surveillance footage shows Woodall also shoplifting in Walgreens. He left the store right after the officer began pursuing Wilson.

The suspects were caught after officers saw the vehicle in the 3900 block of Barton. Woodall and Otis were immediately taken into custody.

Wilson was found hiding behind an apartment at that location.

They’re all facing felony shoplifting and evading arrest charges.