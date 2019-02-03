× Memphis Police officer charged with domestic assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was relieved of duty pending an investigation after he allegedly pushed his pregnant girlfriend to the ground.

Memphis police responded to the 8800 block of West Trophy Way just before midnight Saturday night.

An officer spoke to a female victim who claimed that her boyfriend had pushed her after she tried to enter their bedroom. The woman claimed that her boyfriend and an unknown woman then left the scene in his vehicle.

The boyfriend later returned to the scene and was detained by officers. An investigation determined the boyfriend was the primary aggressor.

Court documents state that officers saw a bruise on the victim’s shoulder. The victim reportedly told officers that she didn’t know how it got there. The victim went to the hospital by private vehicle.

Michael Moore, 23, was arrested and charged with domestic assault. No bond information was available.

Moore has been employed with the Memphis Police Department since March of 2017.

The victim in the case told WREG she is six months pregnant.