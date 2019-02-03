Firm looks to redevelop motels in Memphis airport area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Florida-based developer is working to take some of Memphis' most troubled properties and transform them into apartments.

WREG's covered a range of issues at a motel at 1360 Springbrook Avenue, from raids to shootings.

“It's constant problems over there," said Kevin Kelley during one of the 2018 raids. “At least twice a week there's five to six squad cars come flying in here.”

A company called One Stop Housing is hoping to change that.

The firm plans to turn the motel on Springbrook Avenue and one at 2949 Airways Boulevard into apartment complexes.

“I think that it’s a good idea," said Costanza Miller who lives in Whitehaven.

One Stop Housing has flipped several properties in Florida. The company told us what they plan to do in Memphis will look similar to these photos.

“Perhaps it’ll stop the crime, the violence," said Miller.

The goal is to provide clean, safe and affordable housing, ultimately improving the general area.

“I feel that they should fix these areas up instead of just fixing up the downtown areas," said Miller.

Which is something Mayor Jim Strickland also has on his radar.

“As much as we celebrate what’s happening downtown, it’s just as important what’s happening down the street," said Strickland.

The mayor recently announced a new multi-million dollar fund to develop areas throughout the city, but this particular project doesn't call for any public funds.

The company says it doesn’t have any planned construction start dates, but does have plans to meet with the city and county within the next few months.

The mayor says a website detailing properties that can be turned from blight into new opportunities will be launched in a few weeks.