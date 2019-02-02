× SCS to appeal postseason ban on four high school basketball teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is expected to appeal a TSSAA decision that placed four Memphis high school boys basketball teams on a two-year postseason ban, the district announced on Saturday.

The ban against Fairley, Melrose, Westwood and Wooddale came after the four schools were involved in brawls on Jan. 25, where as many as 400 people were involved.

The school district released the following statement Saturday about their intention to appeal TSSAA’s decision:

“These situations have been treated very seriously, and we certainly regret and admonish the negative behavior of the few students involved. The District has and will continue to hold all students involved directly accountable. Additionally, our review of the incidents shows that adult spectators also escalated these situations. As we’ve stated throughout the week, we will continue to work internally and with all supporting law agencies to ensure we help prevent and properly address any such incidents in the future.”

All four programs were also fined $3,500 for the fights.