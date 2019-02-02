× Former Memphis police officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police Probationary Officer has been arrested after sending sexually explicit messages and photographs to a minor.

According to the Memphis police, Andrew Hellums, 28, was identified as a suspect in a sexual exploitation of a minor case out of California. Police say the Memphis Internet Crimes Against Children office immediately began an investigation.

Court documents state that Hellums exchanged lewd photographs with an 8-year-old girl. The girl’s father reportedly found conversations between her and Hellums on her cell phone.

An investigation revealed that Hellums had several sexually explicit conversations with the victim ranging from mid-November to mid-December of 2018. Hellums asked the victim to perform sex acts and the send the photographs to him. The victim sent Hellums multiples photographs of herself in sexual acts or poses. Hellums also sent photographs of his genitals to the victim.

Memphis police say Hellums was hired by the Memphis Police Department in March of 2017. Hellums was ultimately fired because he failed to satisfy the probationary process. Hellums was fired from the department before this investigation began.

Hellums has been arrested and charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means. He is expected to face a Memphis judge on Monday morning.