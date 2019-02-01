× Two people shot at wholesale store on Lamar Avenue; suspect still at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting this morning at a local wholesale store off of Lamar Avenue.

Authorities said they were called to Rose Company LLC at 4221 Lamar around 9 a.m. Friday morning. A female was rushed to the hospital from the scene in critical condition. A male victim was also taken to the hospital but he is expected to be okay.

The suspect reportedly fled in a brown Hyundai with Tennessee tags S9761B.