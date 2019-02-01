× Police: Woman taken into custody following deadly Berclair stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another in custody following an overnight stabbing in the Berclair neighborhood.

Memphis police said they have a female in custody related to this incident.

Officers were called to the scene off Ronda Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday night and found a man dead on arrival. He had reportedly been stabbed to death in a domestic incident.

They haven’t said what may have led up to the violence.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.