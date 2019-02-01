× Police: Father accused of threatening to kill family, pouring gasoline inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old father was arrested after police say he threatened to kill his estranged wife and their seven children, and then poured gasoline inside their home late Thursday evening.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to a duplex in the 2300 block of South Parkway late Thursday evening after residents started smelling gas on the side of the home where the mother and her children were staying. MLGW was also called to the scene and it was quickly discovered that there wasn’t a gas leak.

Instead, officials said it appears someone poured gasoline into an exposed crawlspace underneath that one side of the home. That individual then poured the substance into the duplex through an interior bedroom window.

The woman’s husband, Calvin Hinton, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson in the case.

Authorities said Hinton and the victim were going through a divorce after three years of marriage. During the proceedings, Hinton had reportedly been sending the victim threatening messages stating that he was going to kill her and their children.