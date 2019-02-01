Memphis workplace shooter sentenced to life in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say a Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of a co-worker nearly two years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 32-year-old Ronald Taylor was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the shooting death of 45-year-old Travis Brandt in March 2017.

The jury took 30 minutes to return its verdict. A judge then sentenced Taylor.

Authorities say Brandt was shot multiple times as he sat at his desk at Plasma Biological Services in Memphis.