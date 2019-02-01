× Memphis Police identify officers in deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police identified three officers involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man who allegedly charged at them with a knife Jan. 2.

Aboulaye Thiam was pronounced dead at the scene after officers received a call to the 1300 block of Timothy in Whitehaven. Three officers discharged their duty issued handguns, striking him. Officers said Thiam was armed and confronted them.

MPD said on Friday that the officers involved were Brandon Jones, Carlos Donaldson and Timothy Hamilton.

Jones has been employed with the city since October of 2010. Donaldson has been employed with the city since August of 2017. Hamilton has been employed with the city since September of 2016.

All three officers are assigned to Raines Station and are still relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation.​