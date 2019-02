MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the murder of a woman in Cordova.

A jury found 40-year-old Anthony Olivo guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Susan McDonald.

He has to serve at least 51 years of his sentence.

Andrew Bowen was convicted of facilitation of first-degree murder, and he’ll be sentenced next month.

McDonald, a former employee of WREG News Channel 3, was shot and killed in a driveway in 2015.

Prosecutors believe robbery was the motive.