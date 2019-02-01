× Man charged with four counts of attempted murder following weekend shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was arrested overnight after being accused of trying to kill four people in Memphis.

Police said four people were sitting in a Dodge Ram truck on Candle Ridge Cove on Sunday, January 27, when two men approached them. The victims said they recognized both men so they didn’t think anything was wrong until one of them pulled out a gun and fired seven times into the truck.

Miraculously, no one was hurt during the shooting.

The suspects ran back to a silver minivan and fled the scene, the men told police.

During the investigation, police identified one of the suspects as Trayvon Neeley. He was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.