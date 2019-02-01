× Man accused of pointing gun, taking advantage of elderly homeless people arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at a man and was even accused of using the same gun to take advantage of elderly homeless people.

Carzell Smith was charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Stuart on Thursday where they met a man who claimed Smith had pointed a gun at him. He said the man then made threats to shoot him as part of an ongoing feud between the two.

The victim then went on to say that Smith had been seen pointing the same gun at elderly homeless people in the area in an effort to take advantage of them.

When officers approached the suspect, they said he took off running, but was eventually detained. He told police his fingerprints would be on the gun they found at the scene because “they may have stolen his prints with tape.”

Smith was convicted of aggravated burglary in March 2011.