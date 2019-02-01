Live at 9: Testing for vaping, MPD recruitment, Bill Perry & Guy Torry

Testing for Vaping

The American Lung Association says the federal government is not getting the job done when it comes to protecting kids from e-cigarettes. According to the association, nearly 21 percent of all high school students currently use e-cigarettes and that there was a 78 percent increase among high school students and e-cigarette use in 20-17 and 20-18.

The good news, there’s now a simple way to see if your children are vaping.

MPD Recruitment

If you are looking for your next career move look no further than the Memphis Police Department. The department plans to hold an open house to give people the chance to come out and learn more about job opportunities available.

Music with Bill Perry

Musician Bill Perry is a jazz pianist and music composer who lives in north Mississippi. On Friday, he stopped by ahead of his performance for the Mississippi Governor’S Arts Awards.

Comedian Guy Torry

Saint Louis native Guy Torry has written for television and also starred in a number of projects on the small screen. He’s also appeared in a number of films and sold-out comedy shows across the country. This weekend you’ll be able to catch him at Chuckles Comedy House.