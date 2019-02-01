× I-240 to close this weekend as crews replace railroad bridge at Park Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of I-240 over the weekend as they work to replace a railroad bridge at Park Avenue.

According to the department, drivers will not be allowed onto I-240 from Bill Morris Parkway all the way to I-40 starting Friday night at 9 p.m. The interstate is scheduled to reopen whenever crews have completed the scheduled work or by 6 a.m. Monday, February 4, whichever comes first.

Park Avenue will be closed at the bridge.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use Poplar Avenue to get around the closure.

The full closures will also take place the weekends of February 8 and February 15.