Fans convinced a ‘SpongeBob’ Super Bowl tribute is happening

ATLANTA — Some fans may be tuning in to the Super Bowl halftime show expecting a “Sweet Victory.”

Word on the street is that Maroon 5 will tip its hat to the animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” during the group’s performance Sunday by including that song from the show.

Sure, there are plenty of hits that Maroon 5 could choose from, but there’s a reason why fans are excited about this.

It all started after Maroon 5, which has been announced as the halftime headlining performers along with rapper Big Boi and Travis Scott, tweeted a video last month captioned simply “#SBLIII.”

The video contained a brief snippet of “SpongeBob” a little past the 30-second mark.

Fans grabbed hold of that to theorize the halftime show would include a “SpongeBob” tribute.

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the animated series, died in November following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS.

The song “Sweet Victory” was performed by the Bikini Bottom Super Band at a football game in an episode from the show’s second season.

Conspiracy theorists also point out that Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will play host to Super Bowl LIII, had earlier tweeted a GIF of “SpongeBob.”

So fans have figured it all adds up to either the song and/or “SpongeBob” making a cameo during the halftime performance.

To that end, more than 1 million people have signed a Change.org petition to advocate for it.

None of the halftime performers have confirmed it’s happening, but that hasn’t tamped down excitement all over social media.

“Hey @maroon5 if the rumors are true that you plan on playing Sweet Victory(from Spongebob) during the Super Bowl half time show, you will have gained my respect,” one person tweeted.