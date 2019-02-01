Elderly couple’s home now uninhabitable after son’s standoff with police in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. – A elderly Northern California couple cannot stay in their home after their son barricaded himself inside Tuesday during a 10-hour standoff with police.

During the standoff, police used a number of tactics -- including tear gas -- to get 44-year-old Bronson Kelly out of the house. The tear gas lingers in the air, the windows are busted and there is a massive hole in the ceiling.

"I come home to this, my house totally destroyed. Totally," homeowner Ida Kelly said. "It's just terrible. I'm 70, he's 80 and now we have to deal with all this."

Bronson is on probation for a weapons violation, police said. When officers came to the home to check on him Tuesday, investigators say he locked the doors and refused to come out.

"We knew he had access to assault rifles, ballistic vests and helmets, explosive devices. So on and so forth," Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said.

Police eventually took him into custody at the cost of Ida’s house. Because of the damage and tear gas, the home is not habitable for the time being.

The Kellys have been sleeping in their car outside.

"My homeowner's policy is $2,500. We live on social security," Ida said. "I haven’t got that."

The police department does not cover the damages, but the Kellys have the right to file a civil claim against the city for these costs.

Ida admits that her son made a mistake, but she doesn’t think she should have to pay for the consequences.

"I don’t understand why they had to do this," she said.

Baquera says the police department was just doing its job.

"The police department has a role and that role is to keep the residents and community safe," he said. "That’s what we were hoping to come of this situation."

Meanwhile, the Kellys hope their homeowner's insurance can cover the damages -- but worry the deductible will be too high.