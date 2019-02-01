East vs. Central game quiet after SCS announces security measures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans were passionate but polite at the Central vs. East basketball matchup Friday night, after SCS announced tighter security at games following several fights fights last week.

Fights broke out at three games last week, including a major brawl involving up to 400 people at Westwood High.

The fight had moved to the parking lot when police arrived. They say someone even threw a rock at officers. In the end, four people were arrested.

There were roughly a dozen security officers at Friday's big game, though.

Earlier this week, Shelby County Schools announced tougher security measures at all games.

The district’s chief of safety and security said this behavior won’t be tolerated.

"If it's necessary to cancel games or close them off to the public to ensure safety and order we definitely will do that," said Gerald Darling, SCS chief of safety and security.

Central fan Sophia Nash said she was happy to see extra manpower, especially since the defending state champion Mustangs usually draw a large crowd.

She said she was worried about coming to the game until she heard about the district’s security plan.

"I don't think nothing's going to happen tonight. I think we're all safe," she said.

Michael Scales also said he was happy to see tighter security, but didn’t think anything was going to happen, either.

"I'm not 100 percent sure," he said. "I'm about 99.9."