× D.A.: Decision on potential charges in Martaviouis Banks case coming soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We could find out in a matter of days if the police officers who fired shots at Martavious Banks will face charges.

Banks was shot in the back last September as he ran from police during a traffic stop. He was initially stopped for not having insurance. The officers involved in the shooting did not have on their body cameras during the incident.

They were suspended pending an investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the case and has now turned it over to District Attorney Amy Weirich’s Office.

Weirich told WREG’s April Thompson on Friday that they have a team going over the mounds of evidence.

“We meet as a group and make our decision based on the law, based upon the facts and based upon the evidence,” she said. “It is not my job, it is not my role, to determine in an officer-involved shooting case if policy and procedures of the Memphis Police Department have been violated. That is up to Director [Michael] Rallings and his command staff to answer those questions. Our job is simply, have the laws of the State of Tennessee been violated? We will make those decisions and at the appropriate time as much as available share those with the public.”

Werich said if they don’t decide to charge the officers the full TBI file will be put on the D.A.’s website for the public to view. If they pursue charges the files will remain sealed while the case proceeds.

The D.A. said to look for a decision in a week or so.