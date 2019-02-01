× Cordova burglary victim finds stolen appliances online

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova burglary victim’s smart thinking put two men behind bars.

Angelo Murrell, 34, and Ramon Wright, 33, are both now charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

Detectives say earlier this week, a woman was moving out of a home she was renting on Lindsey Leaf Cove and left her key in a lock box on the garage.

When she came back, the lock box was destroyed and appliances inside the home were missing.

Within 24 hours, the woman told police she found her stolen washer and dryer for sale on Facebook marketplace.

She told deputies she recognized the stickers on them and a visible serial number.

So a detective messaged the man selling them: Ramon Wright.

They agreed to meet for a $300 sale.

Wright and Angelo Murrell showed the undercover investigators the appliances, and were soon arrested.

All because the victim took action.

“I think that’s a good thing to do because people that are stealing people’s property, they deserve to be caught and prosecuted,” said neighbor Kenny Yau.

The woman’s refrigerator was also reported stolen. It’s not clear if that was recovered.

It’s not the first time either of the suspects have been prosecuted.

Wright has a history of theft and domestic assault. He was given a $25,000 for these recent charges.

Murrell has a history of domestic assault, burglary, theft, vandalism, and more. He was given a $35,000 bond for these recent charges.