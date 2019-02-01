× City leader urges city, county to take legal action after Electrolux closure announcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local city leader will be holding a news conference on Friday urging city and county leaders to take legal action, a day after Electrolux announced it will be closing its Memphis location by the end of 2020.

That news conference with Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess will be held at 11 a.m.

The company opened its Memphis plant just five years ago.

According to Congressman Steve Cohen, Electrolux received $188 million in government incentives. That includes 800-acres of land, a break on property taxes, a cash grant from the state and millions from both the city of Memphis and Shelby County.

Leaders said tax payers should get their money back.

“My goal is wanting to make sure that if there are any clawbacks or anything of the city of Memphis is entitled to or the overall investment in Electrolux that we receive those funds,” said Councilman Berlin Boyd.

City leaders are expected to meet with the company on Friday.