× Bayliss home demolished following overnight fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators were called after a vacant home suddenly went up in flames overnight.

It happened at a home on Bayliss around 2 a.m. Friday.

WREG was there and could see flames coming from the roof of the home. The damage was so extensive that crews with the Memphis Fire Department eventually had to knock the building down once the flames were under control.

Right now, authorities said they don’t know what started the fire, especially since no one lives in the home.

No one was hurt.