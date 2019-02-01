500 Germantown high school students learn CPR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Five hundred freshman at Houston High got a lesson Friday that could help them save a life someday.

The students all took part in a CPR class where they got hands on experience responding to a cardiac arrests with CPR and a defibrillator.

This is the fifth year for the program organized by the Germantown Municipal School District, Methodist Germantown and Germantown firefighters.

The students all got to practice on CPR dummies and said they were more confident they could remain calm in a medical emergency and could actually save a life.

"We go to a lot of social gatherings and anything could happen and we need to be ready," said Rachel Stamey.

In Tennessee high students are required to learn the basics of CPR, but Houston High and Methodist have taken it a step further. They are not only certifying freshman, but will be doing it again when they are in the 11th grade.

"We re-certify them again when it expires and then are certified all the way through their first year of college," said Brian Fisher, the school health supervisor for the Germantown Municipal School District.

The teens are now child and adult CPR certified.

Instructors said with many of the them already working, babysitting and taking part in a number of after school activities the safety training will come in handy.

Methodist paid for all the students certification cards.