× State data shows black students with disabilities treated differently in Collierville schools

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — African-American students with disabilities were being identified and disciplined in Collierville Schools more often than white students, according to state data from the past three school years.

Federal law requires states to monitor the number of students identified as having a disability, where they are placed in schools and how often they are suspended or expelled, and to determine whether that number is out of proportion based on race or ethnicity.

A review of the numbers in Collierville schools found “significant disproportionality” for African-American students with disabilities compared to a larger group of white students with disabilities, the district said.

Collierville Schools said it is reviewing the numbers for accuracy, but it could mean the district will redirect up to $275,000 to provide comprehensive coordinated early intervening services.

“We continue to monitor and adjust our disciplinary practices as part of our ongoing effort to provide equitable opportunities for all students in Collierville Schools,” the district said in a statement.

A change in the way the state calculates that data may have led to more Tennessee districts being identified, Collierville Schools said.