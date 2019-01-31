× Sheraton hotel owners file suit over Memphis’ hotel plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sheraton Hotel in downtown Memphis has filed suit against the City of Memphis over plans for a new hotel planned a few blocks away.

The Sheraton said the new 550-room Loews hotel planned across from City Hall is not the problem, but they are upset that the city last year designated it as an official Convention Center Hotel. The Sheraton sits next to the Memphis Cook Convention Center on Main Street.

Company representatives argued that there was never an economic feasibility study done on the Loew’s project before City Council approved the deal last year.

The lawsuit says city leaders made the decision without asking for proposals from competitors, or any public comments.