Police, fire crews respond after reports of man falling in Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to Riverside Drive overnight after receiving a report that someone may have fallen into the Mississippi River.

Multiple fire and police crews with boats in tow were seen along the river before 4 a.m. Thursday looking for the man.

Initial reports indicated the man may have fallen in near the Pyramid. He was later found further south near Beale Street. It’s unclear if he was found in the water or on land.

This is a developing story.