Police: 14-year-old ROTC student shot with pellet gun at Manassas High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old ROTC student was shot with a pellet gun at Manassas High School on Thursday.

Officers were called to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and are still on the scene.

They were told the student was at ROTC at Manassas when the injury occurred.

The student is non-critical.

Shelby County Schools released a statement saying, “We have been able to confirm that here are no reported injuries related to a student being shot with an actual bullet or no student deaths at Manassas on today.”

It goes on to say that officials are investigating “the issue.”

