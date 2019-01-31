× Pass It On: A beautician receives help from a friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis hair stylist who is unable to work is getting a helping hand.

We heard about her through her customer, Maggie, who is looking to help.

“The person I want to help is Vickie Graham, my beautician. You know, she always has my hair rocking. And she done had some hip surgery and isn’t make her money right now. I’m worried about that,” she said.

Maggie says she just sees a friend in need.

Now it’s time to reach for the “Pass It On” cash. WREG is passing on $300 and an additional $400 from our anonymous donor.

“Thank you,” Maggie said.

We load up for the short drive to Vickie’s home.

Our play maker, Maggie, was using a cane.

She had surgery on her knee and can hardly get around herself. Yet she’s more concerned for her friend Vickie.

Once we made to her house, Maggie was smooth and on point. She was on a mission to help a friend.

“Vickie, come to the door. You’ve got a delivery,” she said.”I brought someone to you Vickie.”

Maggie explained to Vickie why we were there.

“I know you are having some problems, and I got this money for you. I want to get a little closer. I’ve got one, two three, oh my lord, $400.,” she said.

“Thank you so much. Thank you lord,” Vickie responded while holding the cash.

It turns out, she’s been dealing with more than bad hips.

“I’ve been taking care of my mom for quite a long time, and I lost my mom in April. But the lord gave me strength to see about her,” Vickie said. “Everyone has been so sweet and good to me. But Maggie has just outdone herself.”