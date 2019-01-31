× Officials: No foul play suspected after body found on side of I-55

MISSISSIPPI — Authorities were called after a Louisiana man was found dead on the side of a Mississippi interstate.

According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, the man was discovered dead on the northbound side of I-55 between Senatobia and Coldwater around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The 52-year-old was from Plaquemine, Louisiana. It’s unclear if a vehicle was found near his body.

No foul play is suspected at this time, authorities said.