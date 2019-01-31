× Man charged with murder in connection to deadly Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Orange Mound.

On Thursday, police announced that Marcus Bridgewater was arrested on January 29, a day after officers responded to the 2800 block of Douglass for a reported shooting. That’s when they found one man deceased.

Bridgewater was charged with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, and the employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.