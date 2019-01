× Job fair looking to hire for local Goodwill positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seedco will be hosting a job fair to help fill positions at local Goodwills.

The company’s “Super Thursday” hiring event will be held February 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5100 Poplar Avenue.

Goodwill is looking to hire for retail sales associate, sales/cashier and ADC attendant positions.

Onsite interviews will be conducted and those interested in participating should dress business casual.