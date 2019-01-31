× Entergy Mississippi offers free tax help Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, there’s Super Tax Day on Saturday as Entergy Mississippi offers customers free help getting their tax returns done.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 3 on Saturday at Hill Baptist Church at 1775 Memphis St. in Hernando.

IRS certified volunteers will be there helping customers get the most money back.

You’ll need to bring a valid photo ID for you and your spouse if filing jointly, income documents including W-2s and 1099s, Social Security cards for everyone claimed, previous tax returns (if any), a Health Insurance Marketplace Statement (Form 1095-A) and for direct deposit, your checking and savings account numbers (cancelled or voided check).