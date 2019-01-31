× Electrolux to close Memphis facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to consolidate, Electrolux announced on Thursday that it will be closing its Memphis facility.

According to a release, the company has decided to focus its attention and money on its Springfield, Tennessee location. They will be reinitiating a $250 million investment into the facility and then consolidating all of its cooking manufacturing into that location as well.

That means the Memphis plant will have to close. Production at the local facility will continue through 2020.

“We are very committed to supporting our Memphis teammates and are announcing these changes two years in advance to provide transition time,” said Alan Shaw, Head of Electrolux Major Appliances North America.

Electrolux was scheduled to present its 2018 report to the EDGE board by Friday. That report would have included employment numbers and tax information.

That information has been removed from EDGE’s website.

When it first opened back in 2014, the appliance manufacturer got tax incentives to build its factory in southwest Memphis. According to records submitted to Shelby County’s Economic Development Growth Engine, Electrolux employed around 1,200 people, both full-time and contract employees, by the end of 2017.

But this year, something changed.

In November, employees contacted WREG detailing rumors that the factory was closing, so we went to the plant to check it out

“Last year this time, we were working every day except Sunday. All the work we could stand,” Oscar Robinson said. “Now everything is shallow. I think they’re down to four lines of production lines.

“Because of the shutdown of Sears, which was a big contract with Electrolux, they started downsizing this plant because of that,” he said. “I just think they’re closing this plant because they’re losing this contract with Sears. That’s what I think.”

Electrolux officials deny that, saying there are no plans to close the Memphis plant.

But they did send us a statement saying, “We are closely watching Sears, proactively growing our business with other retailers and continuing to balance our operations to meet market demand.”

Another man we spoke with on his way out of work said he just found out his wages are going down from $17 to $12 an hour, and he says he’s not even working 40 hours a week anymore.