Detectives: Man who failed to appear in court following violent drug take down arrested again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by police after failing to appear in court in connection to a violent drug take down almost exactly a year ago has been taken into custody again.

According to police, detectives instructed a confidential informant to make contact with Hamdi Iysheh on January 31, 2018 to buy drugs. As authorities watched from a distance, the man got into a white Dodge pickup and rode with Iysheh to an apartment in the 8000 block of Carriage Lane.

Ten minutes later, the two men got back into the car and left.

As they were driving away, the informant gave police a signal and authorities moved in to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the driver refused to stop and continued west on Cordova to Appling Road, where he disregarded a stop sign.

Inside the car, police said they could hear the informant pleading with the driver to pull over, but he refused. Eventually the driver did slow down just enough for the informant to jump from the car at Reese Road. But the driver himself continued to Old Dutch Way where he lost control, popped a curb and then ran through a yard back onto Reese Road.

After intentionally striking a police cruiser, he continued on to the 7100 block of Country Side Cove where he bailed from the car.

Detectives said they eventually found the suspect hiding in a nearby pool. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, drug possession, driving without a license and evading arrest.

According to court documents, Iysheh posted bond in March 2018 and regularly appeared in court until September. At that time, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Iysheh was arrested again on Wednesday.