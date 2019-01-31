× Desoto County chase ends in crash in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a chase crossed state lines and ended in Shelby County early Thursday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Desoto County chased a driver up into Tennessee. It’s unclear why they were chasing the Jeep Cherokee, but we do know the vehicle crashed at East Holmes Road and Grand Pine Drive.

WREG was there as deputies searched the vehicle with flashlights looking for evidence.

All four tires on the car were flat.

It’s unclear if the suspect was taken into custody or was able to escape.

This is a developing story.