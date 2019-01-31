× Deputies arrest suspects after victim finds stolen items on Facebook Marketplace

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects were arrested after a woman says she saw her stolen items being sold on Facebook Marketplace, The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the report, the victim was in the process of moving out of her rental home in the 7100 block of Lindsey Leaf Cove when the suspect broke in. The victim says the crime happened between Monday and Tuesday.

Deputies say the suspects, identified as Roman Wright and Angelo Murrell, broke the lock box, took the key and burglarized the home. They got away with a Whirlpool washer, dryer and GE refrigerator.

A day later, the victim contacted authorities and said she found her stolen items on Facebook Marketplace. She said they were being sold by Wright.

Deputies say the items that were taken during the robbery were posted on Facebook Marketplace within 24 hours of when the burglary occurred.

After contacting Wright, they agreed to meet him in the 4400 block of Suncrest Drive to purchase the items for $300. Both Wright and Murrell were in the home when authorities arrived.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.