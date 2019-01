× Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Arkansas

ARKANSAS — One lucky person in Arkansas woke up this morning a millionaire.

According to the Mega Millions website, a player in Arkansas matched five numbers and then added the Megaplier feature, bringing their total won to $2 million.

It’s unclear where the winning ticket was sold.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 10, 33, 53, 54,62 and 22.