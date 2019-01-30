× Road woes continue for Tigers at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The road woes continue for the Tigers, falling on the road at Tulsa 95-79 Wednesday night.

The Tigers got 18 points from Tyler Harris, all in the second half, and 14 from Raynere Thornton but couldn’t come back from an early 22 point deficit to fall to 13-8, 5-3 in the American. The U of M is now 2-7 away from FedExForum.

Tulsa (13-9, 3-6 The American) was led by DaQuan Jeffries, who finished with a game-high 25. Curran Scott added 20.

Memphis stays on the road for its next game, traveling to Tampa to take on AAC rival South Florida.