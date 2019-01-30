× Police look for suspects from carjacking at Raleigh restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for two carjacking suspects they say knocked a man to the ground and took his car at a Raleigh pizza restaurant.

Police responded Sunday to the Exline’s Pizza on Old Austin Peay Highway.

They say a man was opening his car door when two male suspects approached him and threw him to the ground, knocking him unconscious. One of them went through his pockets, taking his money and keys.

One of the suspects took off in the victim’s car, while the other ran away on foot.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance video of one of the suspects and asked anyone with information to call 528-CASH.