Police charge couple with falsely reporting carjacking involving kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has charged a couple with false reporting after they told officers their car was carjacked while four children were inside.

According to the report, Damion Johnson and Veronica Smith told officers two suspects armed with a handgun forced Smith and her children out of the 2018 Nissan Versa before taking off in it outside a home on Radford, near Prescott.

Johnson told officers the suspects also pointed a gun at him when he tried to approach the vehicle.

After a preliminary investigation, officers determined their were some inconsistencies with the report the victims gave.

After further questioning, police found out the carjacking was actually an auto theft.

Smith told officers she loaned the rental vehicle to Johnson, who left the car running with the keys still in the ignition.

Police say Smith lied because, since Johnson was not an authorized driver on the rental agreement, the insurance would not cover the theft and she would be held liable for the vehicle.

Veronica Smith and her kids were not on the scene when the auto theft occurred.

Both Smith and Johnson are charged with false reporting.