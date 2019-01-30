Officials: Driver hits pothole, slams into side of Raleigh apartment building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were called to an apartment complex in Raleigh after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building.

WREG was told the driver was heading down Aux Arms Drive at the Lexington apartment complex early Wednesday morning when they hit a pothole and ran into a nearby building.

Two people inside that unit were awakened by the crash. They were not hurt, but the impact did cause damage to the building.

There were also reports that the vehicle caught on fire after the crash. Fire officials have not confirmed that information.