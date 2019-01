× MFD: At least one shot at Whitehaven gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are at the scene Wednesday of a shooting at a gas station in the 1300 block of Shelby Drive near Southbrook Mall in Whitehaven.

Memphis Fire Department said at least one person has been taken to Regional One.

The gas station has been taped off by police and a car at the scene appears to have a window shot out.

WREG is gathering more information about this story now.