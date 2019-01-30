× Man previously banned from store returns, sets dumpster on fire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man previously banned from a local Family Dollar was arrested after a manager says he returned and set the dumpster on fire.

According to police, Devin Thompson had been banned from the 1107 South Bellevue store prior to Tuesday evening’s incident due to his harassing other customers and making threats.

Despite warnings not to return, Thompson reportedly made his way inside the retail store around 5:30 p.m. He was subsequently escorted back out.

That’s when the manager said Thompson went behind the building and set something inside the dumpster on fire. He watched it burn, added more boxes and then walked away.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal trespass and setting fire to personal property.