Man accused of robbing acquaintance after walking into home uninvited, sitting down for chat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of robbing an acquaintance at gunpoint after walking into his home and sitting down for a chat.

The incident happened on January 22 in the 1700 block of Ozan Street.

The victim said he and several others were inside his home getting ready to eat when Carderrious Craft and two other men walked in without knocking. They all sat down and talked for a minute because they knew Craft and at least one of the other men from high school.

Craft then asked the victim to walk with him to the kitchen. Once there, the man said Craft pulled out two guns, laid them on the table and said “you know what this is.” He then demanded Craft’s money as the other suspects reportedly pointed guns at the other guests.

All three suspects then left with $800 in cash.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after officers tracked him down to a home in the 1600 block of Duke Street.

While searching the home and Craft’s car, police said they located a mason jar filled with marijuana, two digital scales, a loaded 9mm extended clip with 30 live rounds and a full face ski mask.

He was charged with drug possession, aggravated robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other suspects involved in the robbery have not been identified.